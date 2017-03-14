Federal minister needs to "get closer" to see system stretched: Pallister

WINNIPEG — The war of words between Manitoba and the federal government over asylum-seekers appears to be heating up.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale needs to get closer to service providers to see how overstretched they are.

Goodale told reporters in Regina the federal government is monitoring the growing number of people sneaking across the border from the United States, but immigration support is a joint federal-provincial responsibility.

Pallister says the federal government is standing by while Manitobans do all the work.

He says federal funding has not kept up with the cost of legal aid, language training and other programs, and the number of asylum-seekers in Manitoba this year has more than doubled.