Police arrest osteopath in alleged patient sexual assaults
Winnipeg police have arrested a 50-year-old osteopath following a "longterm" investigation into allegations of sexual assault.
According to a police press release, two women contacted police to in late January and early February to report that they had both been victims of sexual assaults while they were occupational therapy patients in the Wildwood Park area. Both women – who were not known to each other – alleged they were inappropriately touched and sexually assaulted by the therapist.
One sexual assault allegedly occurred in 2012 and the other in 2014.
Police arrested and charged a 50-year-old man with two counts of sexual assault.
He was released on a promise to appear.
