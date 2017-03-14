Huge crocus art piece growing slowly at The Forks

The days are getting longer, the ground a little softer, and before long the “Ears of the Earth” will show themselves around – and above – Winnipeg.

More commonly called the prairie crocus, a flower often regarded as a harbinger of spring, the “Ears of the Earth” is also an ambitious public art installation that will add a physical likeness of the flowers to the towering grey and red smokestack at The Forks.

Cameron Cross, the artist behind the idea, said it has been almost 20 years since he noticed the smoke stack at the old rail yard during a walk and decided it looked like a vase.

He sees the piece as both pop art and layered statement piece, and said it’s meant to pay homage to Indigenous people who revere both the iconic flower and The Forks, while also transforming the stack from industrial to aesthetic.

He expects to hit a critical milestone in the project this spring as crocus flowers pop up around the prairies by getting contractors on site near the Citytv building to assess the stack’s structural stability.

“Phase one we’d love to be later this spring… that’s analyzing the stack,” Cross said.

Ideally, the company inspecting the cylindrical structure will tell Cross what it will take to reinforce it sufficiently to support eight bright, lavender coloured crocuses and 20 green stems.

Once that’s done he can move onto the next phase, securing private financing to begin “reinforcing this summer.”

That would allow him to look at completing the installation “next summer in a perfect world,” which he hopes to be the case since, without his art, “it’s set to be demolished in 2019 anyway.”

With the reinforcement and artwork, though, the pillar will stand another 5-10 years.

It’s not planned to be a permanent exhibit, but Cross, a student and teacher of public art, said that’s both normal and acceptable to him as the project’s impermanence enhances its significance.

“It gives some preciousness to what a person is looking at when they know it’s not going to be there for long… it’ll be a mechanism to get people thinking and talking about art,” he said.

Still, Cross is eager to take the first steps towards making his contribution to Winnipeg’s skyline—however fleeting it might be—this spring.