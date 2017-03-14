SkipTheDishes cancels job interview following wage inquiry

Any job interview process is precarious—who knows what could impress or turn off an employer—but asking about wages and benefits is kosher, isn’t it?

According to a SkipTheDishes human resources representative, that might not be the case.

A Winnipeg woman suddenly found herself cut from a second-round interview with the food delivery app after asking those same questions, prompting social media backlash and a company apology.

On Sunday, Taylor Byrnes—who had already had one interview for an internal office position with food delivery service SkipTheDishes— emailed the company to find out how much she would earn.

“How much do you think I’ll be getting paid an hour? Benefits will be included, right? Sorry, I just thought I should ask now,” she wrote, according to a screenshot email she posted to her Twitter. “Thanks for your time and have a lovely day.”

Just a couple hours later, a respondent from Skip, Victoria Karras, responded, telling Byrnes her “questions reveal that (her) priorities are not in sync with those of SkipTheDishes.”

“At this time we will not be following through with our meeting this Thursday, regards,” wrote Karras.

The screenshots yielded thousands of retweets and likes with many people commenting that they’d be boycotting Skip, but also kicking off a debate.

Some people defended Byrnes, saying it’s a “totally legitimate question… better to get it out sooner rather than later.”

Others said “pay and benefits are not discussed until the job has been offered.”

A founder of the company messaged Byrnes, explaining that the email she received was “upsetting” and frustration would be understandable.

“The email to Taylor does not represent #skipthedishes team values. We have followed up to offer heartfelt apologies and a 2nd interview,” SkipTheDishes tweeted.

Winnipeg-headquartered Skip the Dishes was sold to British-owned rival Just Eat in December for $110 million Cdn.

