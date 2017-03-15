City hall notebook: From True North Square cash to Indigenous accord

Governance review vote shelved to budget time

An external governance review could be inked into the city’s 2018 budget.

On Wednesday, Mayor Brian Bowman’s executive policy committee voted to refer a request for such a review into to the development of next year’s budget.

A call for a review of how city hall operates, namely the ‘strong mayor model’, began with a motion from Coun. Russ Wyatt back in September 2016.

Coun Janice Lukes, a former member of Bowman’s inner circle, appeared before Wednesday’s committee in support of the motion.

She criticized the current structure as broken, saying it encourages councillors to be combative, not collaborative.

“I have never seen such dysfunction. I have never worked in such a dysfunctional organization with such a silo-based approach in making decisions,” she said.

“I know that many of you feel the same way.”

Along with Lukes, councillors Ross Eadie and Jason Schreyer offered their support for a review.

Eadie said an independent look at city’s hall governance should happen every decade. The last time a review of this type was done was 20 years ago.

After the vote, Lukes released a comment saying she was disappointed with the decision to essentially push the review into another council term.

“It is time for council to consider a review. I think having any review needs to be independent so it’s not politicized,” Bowman told reporters on Wednesday.

City hall approves $3.2 million grant for True North Square

True North Sports & Entertainment is poised to receive $3.2 million in new tax increment financing from the city.

Without any debate, Wednesday’s committee unanimously approved the new grant so that an $8.9 million public plaza could be built as part of the $400 million True North Square development.

“The fact that the public square will be maintained by the private sector, but still be available and accessible for programing for public events is something that I’m very happy to see,” Bowman told reporters after the meeting.

According to an administrative report, the city’s contribution is tied to a provincial grant.

John Kiernan, director of planning, property and development department, told reporters on Tuesday that city’s share towardsthe project is capped at $3.2 million.

That new grant is on top of $17.6 million the developer is approved to receive in tax rebates that will be put towards improving the area’s sidewalks and building new skywalks.

City to adopt Indigenous accord

Wednesday’s committee also voted to establish the city’s first Indigenous accord.

Bowman walked on the motion during the meeting and described the document as aspirational, formalizing the relationship between the city and surrounding First Nations.

The committee heard it also recognizes the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s calls to action, as well as the treaty and constitutional rights of Indigenous peoples.

“It’s essentially a framework for ongoing dialogue,” he said afterwards. ”Where it really becomes more relevant and easier to explain is when you have the annual reporting.”

The accord calls for the city to produce an annual progress report on its ongoing reconciliation efforts.

Back in 2015, an article in Maclean’s magazine labelled Winnipeg the most racist city in Canada and one year later, Bowman declared 2016 the year of reconciliation.

“The accord invites all people to participate and become signatories,” said Kimberley Puhach, who chairs the mayor’s Indigenous advisory circle and appeared as a delegate on Wednesday.