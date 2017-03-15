Massive liquor store planned for True North Square is really a food hall with alcohol: CEO

When Winnipeggers imagine a massive liquor store opening in True North Square, they should think of a food hall with alcohol, not row upon row of wine and spirits, according to the president of True North Sports & Entertainment.

On Wednesday, Jim Ludlow offered up details on what kind of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries facility could open up in the $400-million mixed-use development, currently under phase one of construction.

The province and developer have a binding agreement for the crown corporation to lease a 50,000-square-foot space, which was signed under the former NDP government.

Last November, the province put that lease under review.

As of Wednesday, Ludlow said they are in talks with the provincial Crown corporation with regards to “space optimization” as a tenant at True North Square.

“I would tell you right now, I would tell anybody that the notion of having a 50,000-square-foot liquor store is not what we have in mind for this space at all,” he told reporters.

Instead, he described the space would be designed in the style of Eataly, a popular brand of marketplace found in North America and beyond.

Selling wine and liquor would be a small component of the market, said Ludlow, explaining greater emphasis would be placed on food counters and eateries.

“It’s a very creative and very dynamic use.”

No renderings of a food hall, or even a potential name, have been released.