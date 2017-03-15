Salaries rise for Bowman, council while city attempts to cut costs

Mayor Brian Bowman and councillors will still get pay raises, in the face of a cost-cutting plan to freeze wages for some senior employees.

Earlier this week, the finance committee approved a report listing various belt-tightening measures being undertaken to fill a $9.5-million hole in this year’s budget, left after back-to-back winter storms in late 2016 ate up a projected surplus written into the 2017 spending plan.

Besides vacancy management and deferring some capital projects, the city announced it froze the wages of all senior managers and employees who are not members of a collective bargaining unit.

But as of Jan 1, 2017, the salaries of the mayor and councillors went up.

“That’s definitively hypocritical,” said Todd MacKay, prairie director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

“If they’re asking their employees to do the sensible thing and hold the line on salaries, they have to lead by example.”

According to a briefing note Metro obtained through freedom of informational legislation, the salaries of elected officials increased by 1.23 per cent at the start of 2017.

Last year, they saw a wage increase of 2.38 per cent.

That means this year, Bowman’s will earn a salary of $173,107.

Members of his executive policy committee will make $105,294 as will Coun. Devi Sharma who serves as speaker and Coun. Jenny Gerbasi who is deputy mayor.

All other councillors will earn $93,000.

When asked why there was no wage freeze planned for council, Coun. Scott Gillingham, who chairs the finance committee, said they have already shown they walk the walk when it comes to making financial cutbacks.

He pointed to council’s 2014 vote to reduce the mayor’s salary and top-ups for members of his inner circle.

“I’m not opposed to further discussion, but I know we have already led on that significantly,” he said in a recent phone interview.

For MacKay, the issue isn’t about the money, but rather the principle.

“If they’re trying to set a standard and create a culture in city hall that they’ve got to respect taxpayers in this tough situation then they need to be part of that culture change.”

“The money itself is secondary to that.”

Bowman’s car allowance

In 2015, the mayor received $11,900 for a vehicle allowance and parking.

That’s according to Bowman’s director of communications, Jonathan Hildebrand, who explained the difference between the mayor’s listed salary of $166,406 and total compensation of $178,738 in the 2015 disclosure report.

On top of his salary, Bowman received a monthly vehicle allowance that totalled $6,600 for the year, along with $5,300 for parking and $431 in benefits.

“I do want to emphasize the mayor is not the only elected official whose total compensation varies from salary,” Hildebrand wrote.

No detailed compensation disclosure coming anytime soon

Members of the public can likely expect more of the same when the city publishes it annual compensation disclosure report this June.

Under The Public Sector Compensation Disclosure Act, the city has to release the names of its employees who earn more than $50,000 each year.

Last September, city council voted for the report to break down the different types of compensation received by employess, such as overtime pay, vehicle allowances, salary and severance.

The request was prompted after the 2015 disclosure report showed former CAO Deepak Joshi earned $567,000 even though he resigned from his job early that year.

As of this week, provincial spokesperson Olivia Billson said the city has not submitted a formal request to the province to amend the legislation in order to allows for this change, something Bowman believes is required.