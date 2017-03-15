West End women's centre asking for donors' help bailing out $10K in flood damage

Inside the West Central Women’s Resource Centre it’s "pure chaos" right now, as described by executive director Lorie French.

Crews are repainting walls, refinishing floors and cleaning up after a dishwasher pipe burst in January, flooding two-thirds of the Ellice Ave. building with two to three inches of water.

They are hoping to reopen the centre by the end of March, said French, though the date keeps getting pushed back as more repairs are required.

Costs not covered by insurance are already hovering around $10,000, she said.

The non-profit centre caters mostly to low-income women and families and increasingly to Winnipeg’s newcomer population.

Twenty-five to 30 per cent of clients are new to Canada, numbers that are expected to grow as Winnipeg welcomes an influx of refugee claimants, said Erika Frey, one of the centre’s neighbourhood immigration settlement workers.

"The biggest thing is our services have been affected because we can’t provide the same amount of support if we don’t have a space somewhere to provide it," Frey said.

Staff are offering scaled-back, one-on-one services out of the basement of the John Howard Society a few blocks over. They’re no longer able to offer daily drop-ins with free snacks and meals, child-care, laundry service, showers, phones or computers for the community to access.

And there’s been a dramatic decrease in clients since their relocation — 630 people in January compared with 77 in February.

"I think that’s the biggest hit is that women depend on us and we’ve had the same number of people — a core group of women — who come every single day," French said. "And when we’re passing them on the street now, we’re consistently hearing from them now, 'When are you going to be open? We miss the centre.' I think people are feeling a bit lost on where they can head during this time."

French said most of the centre’s client base are isolated single moms "who don’t have many places to go, particularly with their kids."