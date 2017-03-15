Winnipeg Jets fans 'ask a jet' a bunch of snarky questions

Some hockey fans want to know where their favourite players eat, or which animals they like to see at the zoo, while others just want to lambast their team.

Joining the long list of social media campaigns gone bad, disenfranchised Winnipeg Jets fans pushed the normally trivial and fun “ask a jet” social media promotion wildly off track Wednesday.

The Jet taking questions in this case, Nic Petan, 21, came into the organization as a highly-touted prospect with offensive upside he hasn’t really shown regularly at the NHL level thus far.

In 44 appearances with the Jets this season, he’s managed to find the back of the net just once, but with 11 assists and 12 points, he’s still ahead of players who often slot ahead of him on the depth chart.

Petan has become a regular tenant of the press box for long stretches as a healthy scratch.

That perceived sleight on the coaching staff’s part, plus the fact he’s still developing, had some fans pretty peeved, which they decided to voice during the "ask a jet" invitation.

Most tweets not only tagged the post with the official #askajet hashtag, but also #freepetan.

Here’s a sample of what Jets fans had to ask Petan on Twitter, with handles removed because no reader deserves to be sent into a troll’s dungeon:

· How does it feel to be the most underrated prospect in the organization?

· Who do you think will develop first, you or Chris Thorburn?

· Thoughts on your coach thinking Thorburn’s heart is more important than your development?

· Are you excited to see who the new head coach and general manager will be? Follow up, are you pumped you will get to play regularily? (sic)

· On a scale of 1 to 10 how frustrating is it to play behind guys who are bad at hockey?

· Which team would you have preferred to be drafted by?

· Is there any semblance of a plan in the (organization)?