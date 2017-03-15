North End house fire that sent woman to hospital was arson: Winnipeg police
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A North End fire that sent a 29-year-old woman to hospital was deliberately set, according to Winnipeg police.
Emergency crews responded to the house fire in the 400 block of Aberdeen Avenue on March 14 at around 9:45 a.m. The woman, who was found inside the home, was sent to hospital where she remains in life-threatening condition.
Homicide investigators say the fire was likely arson and are asking the public for help in the case.
Anyone with information can contact detectives at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS (8477).
-
Inside the Perimeter
-
Inside the Perimeter