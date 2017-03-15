Bike experts from Seattle, Amsterdam tour Winnipeg on two wheels

A bike-riding convoy of out-of-towners toured Winnipeg this week, and the city’s next big cycling infrastructure project will be better for it, according to a municipal staffer.

While it’s common to have local experts weigh in on bike lanes, Stephanie Whitehouse said help from abroad has never been brought in “quite to this extent” for a specific project—in this case, upgrading the east-west connection between Waterfront Drive and Sherbrook Street.

“It’s probably a first for us to have this kind of in-depth level of expertise,” said Whitehouse, the city's active transportation coordinator.

The city’s primary consultant on the ongoing project, Urban Systems, brought in the sub-contractors from bikable cities Seattle, Washington, and Amsterdam.

The hope, Whitehouse explained, was that the crack team of experts in "engineering cycling infrastructure" could share their collective experiences to ensure Winnipeg gets this critical corridor designed the right way.

“They were looking at the current conditions we have, some painted facilities on McDermot and Bannatyne… everything from safety, to usage, speeds, numbers, volumes, signals… they look at pedestrian considerations as well, intersections, really the full gamut,” she said.

In a post-mortem following their tour, Whitehouse found the visiting experts had a lot of practical advice for the challenging route, which features a mix of hospital area, residential, light industrial and highly pedestrian-oriented land-uses along the line.

“They brought a very holistic look at traffic management, and an all-user approach, that was really important,” she said. “They bring with them all of this expertise… just every scenario you can imagine has come up amongst them, they were so astute.”

Specifically, Whitehosue said the consultant visiting from Amsterdam had advice that will be useful in the Exchange District section of the route.

“They have that same urban density, a bustling environment similar to the Exchange,” she said, noting his input related to close-quarters mode-sharing.