Local Cluster Festival gets electro star Grimes' stamp of approval

Ready your eardrums if you’re heading to Cluster New Music + Integrated Arts Festival for its second weekend because "there will be noise."

That statement stems from the festival’s website and co-director Luke Nickel, who said audiences should gear up for "work that’s on the boundaries of different art forms. So things that don’t fall squarely into categories."

"Eight years ago (when Cluster started), I think people were working a lot more within their disciplines and now when we see more artists that are growing up essentially on the Internet… they’re less concerned by the boundaries," Nickel said.

"They love films, so they make films. They love music, they make music. And then they go out and they put them together and they use virtual reality headsets (and) dance," Nickel said, referring to Freya Björg Olafson’s multimedia dance piece, CPA (Consistent Partial Attention), performed at the festival last weekend.

An event scheduled for Friday at the West End Cultural Centre already caught the eye of at least one electronic music star.

Plumes Ensemble, an indie-classical group from Montreal, commissioned composers from across Canada to reinterpret each song from Grimes’ Juno award-winning 2015 album, Visions.

Some of the songs sound like classical covers, while others have been dismantled and rebuilt completely, said Plumes keyboardist Geof Holbrook.

The ensemble is now touring the project, Many Visions, and after months of vying for Grimes’ attention, they recently got her blessing online.

The Vancouver-bred artist called the project "Круто!" ('cool' in Russian) and said it sounded "legit" in a tweet last week.

Music publications from around the world, including Pitchfork, Spin and Dazed, have also written about Many Visions, proving there’s appetite in the industry for classical-pop mash-ups, Holbrook said.

"There’s a lot of festivals and promoters of classical music who really want to get sort of in on this idea of doing crossover music," he said. "We get all kinds of audiences on this thing because it’s an unusual project."