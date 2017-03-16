Winnipeg family confirms cousin of Tina Fontaine taken off life-support

WINNIPEG — Family members say a woman found shot in the back of the head in central Winnipeg this week is the cousin of Tina Fontaine, the teenage girl whose death fuelled calls for a national inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women.

Rhonda Flett, the aunt of Jeanenne Fontaine, says her 29-year-old niece was discovered Tuesday after a fire at the younger woman's home.

Flett says Fontaine was taken off life-support Wednesday morning.

Police have said they believe the fire was deliberately set, but they have not confirmed the woman found in the home was Fontaine.

Flett says her family is having difficulty coping with the shooting.

She is urging whoever shot her niece to give themselves up.

"It's us burying babies. No family has to live like this," said Flett. "A cold-hearted murderer ... someone who has no regard for life would do something like that."

The body of Fontaine's 15-year-old cousin, Tina Fontaine, was discovered wrapped in a bag in the Red River in August 2014, eight days after she was reported missing.

Raymond Cormier, a 54-year-old suspect in her death, is charged with second-degree murder. (CTV Winnipeg)