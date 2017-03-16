Manitoba Tory government cuts rules enacted by former NDP regime

WINNIPEG — Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government is moving to cut regulations governing everything from drinking water systems to major capital projects.

Finance Minister Cameron Friesen says he wants to remove the regulatory burden facing businesses and taxpayers, and bring Manitoba in line with other provinces.

An omnibus bill now before the legislature would reduce the frequency of infrastructure assessments of public water systems to once every ten years from once every five.

It would also end a requirement that the government report to the legislature on the status of the province's ecological reserves every five years.

New Democrat legislature member Andrew Swan says the changes could put water quality and people's health at risk, but Friesen says the decisions are based on science.

The bill will also end a requirement that major capital projects done in partnership with the private sector first undergo a study to compare the benefits of doing them entirely with public funds.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees said Thursday the comparison is necessary and should remain.

"It provides minimum provisions for a fair process on ... projects, most of which involve tens or hundreds of millions of dollars and long-term contracts," Kelly Moist, President of CUPE Manitoba, said in a written statement.