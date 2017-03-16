Student hurt in assault at Winnipeg high school, listed in unstable condition

WINNIPEG — A student at St. John’s High School in Winnipeg is in hospital in unstable condition after being hurt in a confrontation in the parking lot outside the school.

Police were called to the scene on Thursday afternoon.

CTV Winnipeg says witnesses say it started as a fight between students.

Radean Carter of the Winnipeg School Division said the school was put into hold and secure mode, which means the outside doors are locked, but classes continued inside.

Carter said any kind of violence at or around the school is "of very high concern."

The school houses children between Grades 7 and 12.