Winnipeg UAV flight instructor welcomes new drone rules

Drone owners taking to the friendly skies now have tougher rules to abide by, which a local unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flight instructor believes is a “very good step in the right direction.”

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau released details of an interim order, Thursday, which imposes strict restrictions with immediate effect while full regulations are developed.

Garneau said “several worrying incidents” and an “explosion of usage” required the swift action.

“When there is a significant risk to aviation, I have the power to issue an immediate measure until new regulations can be enacted, and that is what I have done,” he said.



Garneau explained UAV’s can present “catastrophic danger” in the wrong places or the wrong hands, especially as their size and capabilities increases.

“My concern is with safety, and I won’t compromise on that,” Garneau said.

That’s how Matthew Johnson of M3 Aerial Productions sees UAV’s too—as “not just an unmanned air vehicle, but as a vehicle also,” he said it should have laws imposed on its usage.

“Before it was just fly safely, don’t go into these areas where you obviously shouldn’t be, but there’s nothing really stopping you… now there’s law,” he said.

He explained how with a drone’s great power, which his company leverages for a variety of professional imaging applications, comes similarly great responsibility.

“What they’ve done with this (interim order) is pretty good so far,” Johnson said, adding it could go a number of steps further and still be reasonable. “Requiring a level of training is probably the next step for anybody operating a drone—or having some kind of licensing done where you’ve taken a course and then you can purchase a drone.

“You can’t drive your car without a license.”

Johnson said he’s heard of five local “flyaways” when operators lost drones that took off out of their control in the past year alone, which tells him people need some training before operating the small aircrafts.

“You have to calibrate the GPS, you have to calibrate the inertial measurement unit… these are things you have to do when you first get the drone, but I’ve heard stories of owners taking it out, putting it in the back yard, and as soon as they turn it on it takes off and flies away,” he said. “That could have been extremely dangerous.”

M3 Aerial Productions currently offers training courses sufficient for earning Transport Canada-issued special flight operations certificates for commercial UAV operations, but commercial operators are exempt from the new rules.

“In light of this news we have a new course that will be realized very shortly for recreational pilots that will provide them with general knowledge that will benefit them,” he said. “Especially with these new regulations… it’s not just about operational safety, but following the rules.”

The new course, like the existing one offered, will go over the technical essentials as well as tips for gathering the best possible drone imagery and pointers on how weather affects battery life.

“It’ll be packed with information,” Johnson said, adding that as the full regulations come out he’ll continue to educate as many people as possible.

“It’s something I’m glad they’re looking at, down the road we’ll see where it goes.”

NEW RULES

Thou shall not fly a drone

· Higher than 90 m above the ground

· Closer than 75 m from buildings, vehicles, vessels, animals, people, etc.

· Closer than 9 km from the centre of any aerodrome (airport, heliport etc.)

· Within controlled or restricted airspace

· Within 9 km of a forest fire

· Where you could interfere with police or first responders

· At night or in clouds

· If you can’t keep it in sight at all times

· If you are not within 500 m of your drone