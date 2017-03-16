Winnipeg's newest weed clinic celebrates grand opening

Looking for all of the information necessary to become a legal medical cannabis user today, in advance of legalization? Just head to Broadway.

Not to the legislature—they’re still mulling over the implications of the federal government’s pending legalization plan—but to National Access Cannabis, just off Broadway on Edmonton Street.

“We pride ourselves on being a resource centre,” said general manager Devin Sprague.

National Access Cannabis has clinics in 10 locations around the city with consistent branding and mandates, namely to educate and connect clients with licensed producers.

The storefront on Edmonton Street includes messaging that dissuades a passer-by from mistaking it for a dispensary.

Sprague said there’s no marijuana on site, but instead the store will help people access cannabis products through legal means.

Staff there will walk a potential patient through talking with their doctor to secure a prescription, or how to get a referral to see one of National Cannabis’ own doctors.

“We get them in line, we streamline the process, help them along,” Sprague summarized. “But we also do added value classes.”

The store’s grand-opening party is this Friday, on the green-friendly St. Patrick’s Day, but the store had a soft launch earlier in March and already hosted a Cannabis 101 chat.

“It was great, we had 15 people and that’s about our capacity so it was quite surprising to see all those people out,” Sprague said.

“We help with information like the different strains, different varieties and levels of cannabinoids, THC, CBD… we also inform them about what would be their best option for modulation, and we inform them of their rights as a cannabis user in Canada as well.”

The next class at the end of March will be a how-to workshop on making edibles using weed-infused butter, but there are other classes planned for everything from yoga and block therapy to overall well-being.

If it seems like a lot to cover, that’s what Sprague would say is the point in clinics like his.

“We have a knowledgeable staff that can cover just about anything,” he said. “That’s our slogan, ‘let’s talk answers.”

Of course, their service is one of a few in Winnipeg with a similar early foothold in what could soon be a potentially lucrative industry.

Weeds Glass and Gifts in the Exchange District, CannaConnect on Portage Avenue, and soon, Manitoba’s only legal producer—Delta 9 Biotech—will open a clinic in Osborne Village.

Sprague said his store’s model will “definitely change once legalization framework comes out” from the federal government.