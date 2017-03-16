'Never felt so ashamed': Woman in t-shirt and shorts singled out at pool

A stand-off over "proper swimming attire" at a hotel pool has left one Winnipeg woman saying she's "never felt so ashamed" in her life.

Shania Pruden, 19, was swimming at the Victoria Inn with her nieces, ages five and two, on Wednesday night when a female lifeguard approached saying she needed to change clothes or leave the pool.

Pruden said she was wearing a black T-shirt and swim shorts – the same outfit she’d worn the day before while swimming in the same pool with the same lifeguard.

Men and boys around the pool were also swimming in T-shirts and trunks, she said.

"I said, 'Well what else am I supposed to be wearing?' And then they told me, 'Women have to be wearing a bathing suit to be swimming,'" Pruden recalled in an interview Thursday.

Pruden said she doesn’t own another swimsuit so the lifeguard told her to "at least take your T-shirt off to continue swimming."

"I told them that I didn’t want to because I didn’t feel comfortable… and they just said, 'Well, then you can’t swim,'" she said.

Pruden left with her nieces and checked out of the hotel the same night, a day before she originally intended to leave.

Asked about the incident by Metro on Thursday, the Victoria Inn’s general manager Mike Roziere said this was the first time he'd heard about it. "I'm actually going to go rewind some videotape to have a look," he said by phone.

Pruden said she'd be sending an email to hotel staff later Thursday making a formal complaint.

"It’s simply that we have policy in place that says 'proper swim attire.' And we do ask everybody, if they want to wear a T-shirt for whatever reason that may be, that it’s just a swim T-shirt. We have them for sale at our front desk if they don’t have one," Roziere said, adding the shirts cost $15.

Pruden said she was most put off by how the lifeguard handled the situation, singling her out in front of a roomful of strangers to police what she was wearing.