Anthony Louis scores winner in shootout to lift AHL IceHogs over Moose
WINNIPEG — Anthony Louis scored the lone goal in the shootout to lift the Rockford IceHogs to a 2-1 victory over the Manitoba Moose on Friday in American Hockey League action.
Kyle Baun scored in regulation for Rockford (22-30-12), 1:04 into the third period.
Chase De Leo found the back of the net for the Moose (23-32-9) to tie the game 10 minutes later.
IceHogs goaltender Jeff Glass stopped 37 shots. Manitoba's Jamie Phillips made 31 saves.
Neither team scored on the power play. Rockford was 0 for 3 while the Moose went 0 for 4.
