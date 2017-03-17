Anthony Louis scores winner in shootout to lift AHL IceHogs over Moose

WINNIPEG — Anthony Louis scored the lone goal in the shootout to lift the Rockford IceHogs to a 2-1 victory over the Manitoba Moose on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Kyle Baun scored in regulation for Rockford (22-30-12), 1:04 into the third period.

Chase De Leo found the back of the net for the Moose (23-32-9) to tie the game 10 minutes later.

IceHogs goaltender Jeff Glass stopped 37 shots. Manitoba's Jamie Phillips made 31 saves.