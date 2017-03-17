Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend Mar.17-19

Getting your green on for St. Patrick's Day

There’s plenty to do around town to toast the Irish on Friday.

Check out Shannon’s Irish Pub and Eatery at 175 Carlton St., to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with celtic dancers, musicians Dale Brown, Nathan Rogers and more. You can also head on over to the Centre culturel franco-manitobain, 340 Provencher Boulevard starting at 5 p.m.

Wash down some Guinness stew and shepherds pie with a stick-to-your ribs Irish ale or whiskey. Entertainment includes the McConnell Irish Dancers and The Bart House Band. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under. Little ones under two are free.

You can always stop in for a pint (or more) and some live music at the Kingshead Pub in the Exchange, but get there early because it's a popular spot on St. Patty's Day.

But if Irish music isn't exactly your thing, head down to the A.N.A.F Club 60 legion on River Avenue for casual Fridays, a dance party which features alumni from Mama Cutsworth's DJ Academy. Tickets are just $5 at the door.

Enjoy a spot o’ Tea Party

Forgo the St. Patty's parties altogether and check out the The Tea Party's show at the Burton Cummings Theatre Friday night.

The Toronto-based rockers delivered their fourth album, Transmissions, which went double platinum and earned them a Juno nomination 20 years ago

To celebrate that anniversary, the band is bringing its 20 Years of Transmission Tour to the city.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets $25 - $39.50 (plus fees) www.burtoncummingstheatre.ca

Think you’re a smarty pants?

If you are a trivia buff and would like to support the future of museums in Manitoba, test your memory at the 8th annual Trivia Night Fundraiser, Saturday, Mar. 18 at 7 p.m.

The event takes place at the Children’s Museum, located at The Forks.

Hosted by the Association of Manitoba Museums, the event raises money for training programs that benefit some 200 museums across the province.

The cost to participate is $20 per person (8 people max per team). Not only will you be helping the cause, the winning team gets bragging rights and the much coveted Smartie Cup! www.museumsmanitoba.com

Moose take their practice to the kids

The Kirkfield Westwood Kodiaks will hit the ice for a scrimmage against the Manitoba Moose Sunday, Mar. 19 at the Kirkfield Westwood Community Centre, located at 165 Sansome Ave.

The event kicks-off at noon with Moose players holding their practice. The public is invited to come and watch both (doors open at 11:30 a.m.).

The Kodiaks won the opportunity to have the Moose at their CC thanks to entries sent through Hockey Manitoba.

Jazz it up!

The Spike Wilner Quintet from New York will take to the stage Sunday Mar. 19 at the Berney Theatre, Rady Jewish Community Centre at 123 Doncaster St.

There will be two shows happening at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.