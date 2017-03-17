Police charge three men in assault on student at Winnipeg high school

WINNIPEG — Three men have been charged in an assault on a student in the parking lot of a Winnipeg junior and senior high school.

Police say several suspects were armed with a knife and a baton when they confronted a 16-year-old boy at St. John's High School on Thursday.

The teen attempted to defend himself, but was knocked to the ground and stabbed in the upper body before his attackers fled on foot.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has been upgraded to stable.

The school's outside doors were locked after the attack, but classes continued inside.