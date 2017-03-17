Three men arrested after attack on high school student: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police have arrested three men in connection to a recent attack against a high school student.

Police said that a group of men went to a school in the 400 block of Church Avenue -- where St. John's High School is located -- to confront a 16-year-old male student in the parking lot on Thursday around 1:45 p.m.

The men were armed with a knife and a baton, police said.

After a verbal exchange, the student ran away but was allegedly knocked down and assaulted by the group.

Police said the victim was then stabbed in the upper body before the suspects ran away.

During a press conference Friday, Const. Jason Michalyshen said the student, initially rushed to hospital in unstable condition, is now recovering.

He didn't disclose any specifics of the dispute, but confirmed there is a relationship between the suspects and victim.

"Clearly there's history between our victim and the accused."

Michalyshen said that students and staff who witnessed the attack helped point officers to a residence in the 300 block of College Avenue around 2 p.m.

That's where three men ages 18, 22, and 21, were arrested.

Police said both the 18-year-old and 22-year-old are facing a charge of aggravated assault, while the 21-year-old has been charged with uttering threats and possession of a weapon.