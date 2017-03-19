WHL Roundup: Pats beat Wheat Kings 6-0 for eighth win in a row

BRANDON, Man. — Adam Brooks scored once and set up two more and Jordan Hollett made 34 saves as the Regina Pats blanked the Brandon Wheat Kings 6-0 on Saturday in Western Hockey League play.

Jonathan Smart, Austin Wagner, Connor Hobbs, Dawson Leedahl and Filip Ahl also scored for the Pats (52-12-8), who won their eighth game in a row.

Logan Thompson stopped 38-of-44 shots for the Wheat Kings (31-31-10).

Regina's Nick Henry was handed a major and game misconduct for boarding midway through the third period.

The Pats went 0 for 1 on the power play while Brandon failed to score on seven chances with the man advantage.

---

HITMEN 4 ICE 1

CALGARY — Andrei Grishakov scored the go-ahead goal at 11:45 of the third as the Hitmen downed Kootenay.

Jake Bean, Matt Dorsey and Brady Reagan also scored for Calgary (30-32-10).

Vince Loschiavo found the back of the net for the Ice (14-46-12), who have dropped 10 games in a row.

---

TIGERS 8 HURRICANES 7

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — James Hamblin had a pair of goals and Steven Owre had a goal and three assists as the Tigers edged Lethbridge.

Brad Forrest, Mason Shaw, Max Gerlach, David Quenneville and Mark Rassell also scored for Medicine Hat (51-20-1).

Tyler Wong had two goals and two helpers for the Hurricanes (44-21-7). Egor Babenko chipped in with a goal and two assists while Calen Addison, Alex Baer, Ryan Vandervlis and Tanner Nagel supplied the rest of the offence.

---

WARRIORS 10 BRONCOS 5

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Jayden Halbgewachs had four goals and three assists and Brett Howden had three goals and two helpers as the Warriors doubled up Swift Current.

Noah Gregor scored twice and added an assist while Justin Almeida added the other for Moose Jaw (42-21-9), which snapped its five-game skid.

Connor Chaulker had a pair of goals for the Broncos (39-23-10), who got the rest of their offence from Riley Stotts, MacKenzie Wight and Ryley Lindgren.

---

RAIDERS 5 BLADES 1

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Simon Stransky had two goals and an assist as the Raiders toppled Saskatoon.

Prince Albert (21-44-7) also got goals from Curtis Miske, Adam Kadlec and Cody Paivarinta.

Mason McCarty kept the Blades (28-35-8) from being shut out.

Raiders' Kolten Olynek and Saskatoon's Jackson Caller were given game misconducts for a second fight altercation in the second period.

---

OIL KINGS 4 REBELS 1

RED DEER, Alta. — Riley Stadel had a goal and an assist as Edmonton got past the Rebels.

Brian Harris, Anatolii Elizarov and Graham Millar also scored for the Oil Kings (22-43-6).

Lane Zablocki scored for Red Deer (30-29-12).

---

SILVERTIPS 5 ROYALS 2

EVERETT, Wash. — Kevin Davis set up three of his team's goals as the Silvertips downed Victoria for their third straight win.

Brandon Hein, Patrick Bajkov, Cal Babych, Riley Sutter and Matt Fonteyne supplied the scoring for Everett (44-16-11).

Goals from Vladimir Bobylev and Ethan Price weren't enough to stop the Royals (37-29-6) from dropping their seventh game in a row.

Silvertips' Brian King and Victoria's Spencer Gerth were handed game misconducts for a second fight altercation at the end of the second period.

---

BLAZERS 2 COUGARS 1 (SO)

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Brodi Stuart scored the shootout winner as Kamloops edged the Cougars.

Collin Shirley scored in regulation for the Blazers (42-24-6).

Brendan Guhle responded for Prince George (45-21-6).

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 1

KENT, Wash. — Colton Veloso struck twice and tacked on an assist as Portland beat the Thunderbirds for its third straight win.

The Winterhawks (40-27-4) also got goals from Alex Overhardt and Keoni Texeira

Ryan Gropp responded for Seattle (45-20-6), which had its win streak snapped at four games.

---

AMERICANS 5 CHIEFS 4 (SO)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Vladislav Lukin scored once in regulation, then added the shootout winner as Tri-City handed the Chiefs their ninth straight defeat.

Tyler Sandhu had a goal and two helpers while Jordan Topping and Parker AuCoin added the others for the Americans (40-28-3).

Jaret Anderson-Dolan led Spokane (26-33-12) with two goals and an assist while Ty Smith and Keanu Yamamoto had the others.

---

ROCKETS 5 GIANTS 2

LANGLEY, B.C. — Kole Lind had a goal and an assist as Kelowna got past Vancouver.

Nolan Foote, Leif Mattson, Devante Stephens and Reid Gardiner also scored for the Rockets (45-22-5).

Calvin Spencer and Jordan Borstmayer found the back of the net for the Giants (20-45-6).