Bob Dylan to blow into MTS Centre July 12

Legendary folk singer-songwriter Bob Dylan will be knocking on the MTS Centre's door July 12.

The 75-year-old music icon is scheduled to play Winnipeg as part of 18 Canadian stops on his summer tour.

Dylan is promoting his 68th album Triplicate, his first-ever three-disc album, according to his website, featuring 30 new recordings of classic American songs.

Tickets for the Winnipeg show go on sale Friday, Mar. 24 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Price ranges are not yet listed on the website.