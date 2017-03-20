Bob Dylan to blow into MTS Centre July 12
The 75-year-old folk music icon will play 18 Canadian concerts this summer.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Legendary folk singer-songwriter Bob Dylan will be knocking on the MTS Centre's door July 12.
The 75-year-old music icon is scheduled to play Winnipeg as part of 18 Canadian stops on his summer tour.
Dylan is promoting his 68th album Triplicate, his first-ever three-disc album, according to his website, featuring 30 new recordings of classic American songs.
Tickets for the Winnipeg show go on sale Friday, Mar. 24 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Price ranges are not yet listed on the website.
Dylan last played the MTS Centre in 2012. Prior to a local concert in 2008, he visited Neil Young's childhood home in Winnipeg.
-
Inside the Perimeter
-
Inside the Perimeter