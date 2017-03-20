Fiscal update shows Manitoba deficit slightly lower than predicted

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is looking at a lower-than-expected deficit.

A fiscal update from the province says it is now projecting $872 million in red ink for the fiscal year that ends March 31.

That's $39 million lower than originally expected in last year's budget, and $128 million lower than forecast in the last fiscal update in December.

Finance Minister Cameron Friesen says the province is taking in a little more money than expected from income taxes and fees.

But he says the province's overall debt and the possibility of rising interest rates are big concerns.