Manitoba government raises limit for political donations

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is following through on a plan to raise the limit on political donations.

A bill before the legislature would boost the cap on individual donations to $5,000 from $3,000 and allow for annual increases with the rate of inflation.

The bill would also allow for more political advertising in election years.

Premier Brian Pallister has said current limits in Manitoba are among the lowest in Canada.

Pallister killed a public subsidy for political parties last year, and has said the higher donation limits will help parties make up for the lost money if they can fundraise effectively.