Manitoba premier planning bike tour between historical, current Peguis First Nation settlements

Manitoba’s active premier, who has already commuted to the legislature by canoe, is planning a long-distance bike tour for this summer.

Over the course of three days between June 16 and 18, Premier Brian Pallister will cycle approximately 160 km between the original and current settlements of Peguis First Nation on what he calls a “mission of friendship.”

According to a prepared statement, the bicycle tour is in recognition of the 200th anniversary of the Selkirk Treaty of 1817, in which Lord Selkirk originally signed a treaty granting land to five Indigenous leaders, including the St. Peter’s land in East Selkirk, to Chief Peguis.

“The legacy of an extraordinary friendship between Lord Selkirk and Chief Peguis laid the foundation for what would later become Manitoba,” Pallister said. “The story of Manitoba is one of centuries of compassion, friendship and partnership between Indigenous Manitobans and those who arrived after them.

“That partnership is the bedrock on which our strong and beautiful province was built.”

Jerry Daniels of the Southern Chiefs' Organization said he recognized it as a gesture to “educate and provide understanding of the Selkirk Treaty of 1817 and of the true history of our people’s partnership.”

“This is an opportune time for all Manitobans to reflect on the importance of what occurred 200 years ago,” he said.

Pallister is inviting Manitobans to join him on his tour by writing a letter to the province's Indigenous peoples, “expressing your gratitude for the vital role they played in the formation of our province.”