Manitoba tables bill with two-year wage freeze for public sector workers

WINNIPEG — Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government is moving to freeze public-sector wages for employees, including doctors and teachers.

A bill now before the legislature would impose a two-year wage freeze, followed by a 0.75 per cent hike in the third year and a one per cent hike in the fourth year.

The bill would not affect existing collective agreements but would kick in when a current agreement expires.

The bill does not prescribe unpaid days off, pension cuts or other measures the government has mused about in recent months.

The Tories have promised to control public-sector wages in an attempt to cut the deficit.