Classic WHA Jets uniforms won't be worn next season

For the second time in some fan’s lives, the classic Winnipeg Jets logo has been worn in front of a home crowd for what could be the last time.

Despite widespread popularity, the white Winnipeg Jets uniforms with the old WHA Jets logo that were unveiled for the Heritage Classic made their final planned appearance, Sunday.

Jets spokesperson Scott Brown confirmed that the “special event uniform”—often called a third jersey—could be worn just twice outside of its debut at the Oct. 23 outdoor game against Edmonton.

The Jets burned their two bonus third-jersey games when they wore the heritage threads on Jan. 9 against Calgary, and on Sunday, March 19 against Minnesota—both wins.

Unfortunately for anyone who liked the look on the ice, the NHL is changing its jersey manufacturer for all teams next season, and the new supplier, Adidas, won’t support third jerseys.

“The Heritage jerseys, however, will continue to be available for sale at Jets Gear locations next season for fans that would like to purchase them,” Brown said, noting the heritage logo will also be featured on new merchandise “next season and beyond.”