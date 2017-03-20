Winnipeg police holding public forum on gang awareness, fentanyl
Members of the police service, the police board and the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority will present at the Magnus Eliason Recreation Centre on Monday night.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police are aiming to educate the public on the dangers of fentanyl and gangs in Winnipeg at a town hall-style meeting Monday night.
The forum happens from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Magnus Eliason Recreation Centre (430 Langside St.), with presentations beginning at 7 p.m.
Police chief Danny Smyth will be in attendance, as will members of the police board.
Members of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority are scheduled to speak about the dangers of fentanyl, while officers from the criminal investigations division will provide tips on "how to help keep our young people from joining gangs," according to a news release.
The event is part of ongoing community-building initiatives among the Winnipeg Police Service, in hopes of preventing crimes.
Most Popular
-
-
Alt-right groups hold M-103 protest outside Calgary City Hall
-
How do I tell a coworker her chatter is wasting my time — without sounding like a grump?
-
Class geared to girls at Alberta school should teach more life skills — like marrying rich: Mochama
-
Inside the Perimeter
-
Inside the Perimeter