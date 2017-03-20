Winnipeg police holding public forum on gang awareness, fentanyl

Police are aiming to educate the public on the dangers of fentanyl and gangs in Winnipeg at a town hall-style meeting Monday night.

The forum happens from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Magnus Eliason Recreation Centre (430 Langside St.), with presentations beginning at 7 p.m.

Police chief Danny Smyth will be in attendance, as will members of the police board.

Members of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority are scheduled to speak about the dangers of fentanyl, while officers from the criminal investigations division will provide tips on "how to help keep our young people from joining gangs," according to a news release.