Browaty demands release of Portage and Main pedestrian study

Jeff Browaty is calling on the City of Winnipeg to release a study outlining the options to reopen Portage and Main to pedestrians.

The North Kildonan councillor, who is opposed to reopening the intersection, held a brief press conference at the historic corner on Tuesday.

Last March, the city hired Dillon Consulting Limited for $116,000 to study how pedestrian traffic could be reintroduced to the intersection, which has been blocked off to those on foot since the '70s.

The study was due to wrap up by August 2016, but the city has yet to release the findings publicly, or discuss any cost estimates.

Browaty said he asked chief administrative officer Doug McNeil for the report, but was denied.

Then, he says, he took the "unprecedented" step of trying to obtain the report through freedom of information legislation.

He says the city responded, denying the release of the document, citing a provision that they will release the information publicly by April 19.

"It's time that this report come out public in the name of openness and transparency and today I'm calling on Mayor Bowman to join me in asking the city administration for release of the report."