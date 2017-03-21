Football Manitoba apologizes to two teen girls for handling of complaints

WINNIPEG — The governing body of amateur football in Manitoba has issued written apologies to two teenage girls for the way the organization handled their sexual harassment complaints.

The complaints were filed last fall by the Interlake Thunder Football Club on behalf of two of its players, Isabelle McDonald, 15, and a teammate, stemming from an incident following a Midget Football League of Manitoba game in Stonewall last September.

The apology was issued in a letter obtained by CTV Winnipeg dated March 10, sent to the Thunder by Football Manitoba president Brett Lesperance.

The Thunder alleged one of its female players became the target of sexist comments, and that a second girl was hit on her backside by members of the opposing Falcons Football Club team after the game had ended.

McDonald initially expressed disappointment in the way the league handled her complaint, because no one immediately followed up with her or her teammate after the complaint was filed.

In the apology letter, Football Manitoba said it does not condone what happened and will work to make sure it does not happen again.

In the letter, Lesperance wrote the departure of the organization's executive director part-way through the process created delays in communication and follow-up.

McDonald said on Wednesday she appreciates the apology, but is disappointed with how long it took to receive.

She said she hopes a similar incident never happens again, but if it does, she doesn't want it to take six months.

McDonald said she’s eager to put the incident behind her and focus on the coming season.