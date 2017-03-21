'Hundreds' of Winnipeg bus driver assaults go unreported every year: union president

Hundreds of assaults against Winnipeg Transit operators go unreported each year out of fear drivers will be blamed for the incident, says a union president.

John Callahan of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505 says he knew, anecdotally, that a lot of operators do not report assaults, but had no idea just how many until the union began surveying its members.

“There’s hundreds of assaults that go unreported,” he said in a recent interview.

He said one of the main reasons is members are worried that a report will be “turned around on them and they end up getting disciplined,” by transit managers.

“Like, ‘You didn’t follow policy’, ‘You didn’t do this’ or ‘You didn’t do that’ or ‘You should have de-escalated the situation,’” Callahan explained.

“[They] end up getting violated again.”

According to statistics provided by the City of Winnipeg, there have been only two reported assaults against bus operators from the start of this year to March 16, 2017.

That differs from the near-daily instances of violence Callahan says drivers experience at the hands of passengers, which ranges from being spat on, to yelled at, verbally harassed, or attacked.

This past weekend alone, he said one female driver was spat on and slapped across the face with a newspaper by an intoxicated passenger. Another passenger threatened to kill a different bus driver and the other people on board.

Callahan said four security-related incidents also took place during the first weekend in March.

That weekend, police reported that a man who brought brass knuckles and an axe onto a bus had to be disarmed by other passengers.

The city reports 47 incidents of assaults against drivers in 2016, compared to 62 in 2015.

Metro requested an interview with the transit director or manager, but it was not granted.

However, city spokesperson Alissa Clark wrote that operators are trained to report incidents to their supervisors.

“In the event of an unruly passenger, operators are trained to call the control centre for assistance. The control centre is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Depending on the situation, the control centre may dispatch a supervisor or notify the Winnipeg Police Service,” she wrote in an email statement to Metro.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the types of reported assaults against bus operators. Assaults are categorized into three different levels:

Level one: The use of force, or attempt to use force, by an act, threat or gesture against another person, either directly or indirectly

2017: 1

2016: 36

2015: 52

Level two: The threat to use a weapon, or actual use of a weapon, to cause someone bodily harm:

2017: 0

2016: 11

2015: 10

Level three: Aggravated assault that endangers someone’s life

2017: 1

2016: 0

2015: 0