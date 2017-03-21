Winnipeg Art Gallery picks three artists for travelling exhibit

The lucky trio of artists who will tour the country this summer as part of a roving Winnipeg Art Gallery exhibit were announced Tuesday.

Winnipeg’s Evin Collis and Becky Thiessen, along with Jessie Buchanan from Guelph, Ont. were chosen for ART EXPRESS’D. They will set out from Canada’s three coasts, headed toward the heart of the country on June 9.

Each artist will accompany a six-metre shipping container filled with art supplies on the way to Winnipeg via train, truck and ship. They’ll stop in every province and work with community members to make some collaborative masterpieces.

ART EXPRESS’D was among 38 initiatives chosen by the federal government as part of its signature projects celebrating the country’s 150th anniversary. It was the only idea by a major Canadian gallery that got approved, said project manager Stasa Veroukis-Regina.

“We can’t physically pick up the art gallery and bring it across the country, but this is sort of like the next best thing,” she said.

Thiessen, who will be travelling from the west coast to Winnipeg, said she’s excited to focus solely on one major project for the whole summer.

The Point Douglas-based art teacher said she’d be bringing roofing paper on the road, encouraging those she meets to make stencils that can be reused.

“So everyone will design something that’s important to them, whether it’s about their identity, their culture, their language, their animals,” Thiessen explained.

“The great thing about stencils is that you can share them along the way. And so other people will be attracted to (the work) and want to see what someone else has done.”