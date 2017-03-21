Winnipeg spends $500K to buy land 'critical' to Waverley underpass project

The City of Winnipeg has to spend half a million dollars to buy land the public service says is critical to keeping the construction of the $155-million Waverley underpass project on time and on budget.

In an in-camera meeting last week, the city’s planning, property and development committee approved a request to spend $509,080 to buy a 12,600 square-foot parcel of land off Waverley Street – a purchase the city wasn’t expecting to have to make.

The details of this surprise expenditure are outlined in a report obtained by Metro, authored by John Zabudney, the city’s manager of real estate.

In February 2016, council approved a plan to replace a busy railway crossing at the intersection of Waverley Street and Taylor Avenue with an underpass by the end of 2019, which would mean fewer headaches for drivers frequently kept waiting by train traffic.

Zabudney says in order to build an underpass, the city has to acquire nearby land.

And unlike with private property owners whose lands can be expropriated, CN Rail is exempt from that power, meaning a separate agreement had to be inked.

The report says the city needs CN land in order to build a temporary rail line so train traffic can be detoured during construction, and to relocate a buried Manitoba Hydro and watermain feeder.

Acquisition of the company’s land was approved by council last December when a crossing agreement with CN was reached.

Despite previous negotiations, Zabudney said last month, the city learned CN had actually sold 12 acres of its land to private company 7138793 Manitoba Ltd., at the end of 2015, including the parts the city needed.

“Failure to obtain the land would mean that the rail line detour construction would not be completed in the 2017 summer construction season,” he writes.

“Redirecting train traffic over to the temporary rail line detour in the fall of 2017 is critical to the overall project schedule, as it allows underpass bridge construction and associated roadworks to occur in subsequent years.”

Without having the land readily available, the entire project would be pushed back a year, Zabudney writes.

“A delay could also result in a project inflationary cost of $7.5 million per annum and require extensions from both the federal and provincial governments of funding associated with the project.”

The report says the city doesn’t have time to undergo a lengthly expropriation process and the public service did look for ways to begin construction without the land, but nothing made technical sense.

The company offered a firm selling price of $491,288, plus taxes, which Zabudney says can be paid through existing city budgets. The city can also take possession of the land right away, not risking any delays.