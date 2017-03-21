Potholes and crumbling curbs: Time to honour that Manitoba road you love to hate

A residential street in Grant Park tells the story all Winnipeggers know too well: One stretch of road might be smooth, but its crumbling, pothole ridden opposite is never far.

That’s the “tale of two roads” CAA Manitoba president Mike Mager wanted to tell when he launched the 2017 edition of the annual CAA Worst Roads campaign from Hector Avenue, Tuesday.

“Residents around here told us this road has been in horrible condition for 10 years or more, despite dozens of calls to their city councillors each year,” Mager said adding that a block away its deplorable state was interrupted with a fresh even surface.

“Unfortunately, there are hundreds of residential streets around Winnipeg exactly like this one.”

Mager said a “new focus at City Hall” has helped limit the number of roads in Winnipeg that are unacceptable, and “we’ve seen fewer roads (in Winnipeg) rank in our top ten annual list,” but there’s still “more work to do.”

That’s why he’s again calling on Winnipeggers and Manitobans to vote in the sixth annual worst roads campaign, and identify the roads in the most dire need of repair.

Nominations for the worst road can be made until April 17, and will allow Manitobans to specify the infrastructure issue they want to see rectified.

Since the campaign first launched, it’s had some success in lobbying governments to pay attention to certain roads.

In 2013, for example, Victoria Avenue in Brandon was voted as the No. 1 worst road, and then-Premier Greg Selinger fast-tracked its repair. Total reconstruction took place in 2014.

As well, Winnipeg roads nearly filled the top ten worst road ranking for the first few years, but amidst record road spending the city has been shut out of the top five.

Mayor Brian Bowman said Tuesday that’s because Winnipeggers “have continually told me that their number one priority is fixing the roads.”

“We hear them,” he said. “I drive on the roads as well, and I know we have a lot of work to do… that’s why we have been investing record amounts into road renewal.”

He said approximately 380 km of roadway has been repaired over the past two construction seasons.

In recognition of that work, CAA and the city are inviting Winnipeggers to nominate a “most improved road” for the first time this year.

Mager said the campaign might seem “like it’s about complaining,” but he wants it to be about celebrating the improvements it helps yield by allowing voters to select roads that have turned a corner, so to speak, since appearing on the worst roads list.

Bowman said there are 150 road and sidewalk projects planned for summer 2017, totalling about 130 km of improvements, in addition to “24/7” pothole filling efforts.

To help Winnipeggers circumvent that work on their commutes, he recommended they download the Waze traffic app to “navigate it as best as possible,” and, new this year, flag potholes for repair.

“You can be a part of the solution in helping fix what we know is going to be a challenging pothole season ahead of us,” Bowman said.

As for the residents of Hector Avenue?