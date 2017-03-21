Winnipeg city and police association contract talks stalled

Winnipeg’s police union is unsatisfied with a contract negotiation process its president said has been “micromanaged” by the mayor’s office, and is seeking arbitration to settle a dispute over salary increases.

“We’re willing and ready to sit down and have meaningful conversations about the contract, but we think (Mayor Brian Bowman) is interfering a little bit too much, and the city is not adhering to the principles we’ve seen in the past” said Winnipeg Police Association (WPA) President Moe Sabourin.

He explained how past contracts, whether negotiated or arbitrated, have always adhered to “long established” principles, including mutually agreed-upon comparatives that often dictate wage increases.

“The City appears to be ignoring that and came in at a very bargain basement offer,” Sabourin said. “We still maintain that we deserve a fair and reasonable compensation for the dangerous work our members do.”

Last Friday, the WPA presented what it felt was a reasonable offer “right within that framework” that informed past contracts, using the latest Edmonton and Calgary police contracts and remuneration as examples.

“We had also included in those discussions certain cost-saving initatives that would save the City of Winnipeg money well into the future… but the city has basically told us they can’t accommodate that,” Sabourin said, noting that’s why the union has chosen the binding arbitration route.

Sabourin believes a mandate to cap police budget increases at the rate of inflation is interfering with negotiations at this point.

Despite that, he feels a negotiated contract is still a possibility before any arbitration hearing, which might not be scheduled until the fall.

“I would say that if they were to make a fair and reasonable offer, we would probably be able to come to a very quick agreement,” he said.

The Winnipeg police – along with firefighters and CUPE workers – have been without a contract since it expired in December.

A statement from the mayor’s office explains Bowman “continues to support the collective bargaining process” as well as the “critical and essential services” of the city’s police force.

“The 2017 budget increased funding for the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) at a level consistent with the WPS Strategic Plan,” it stated, also noting police funding has increased 80 per cent in the past decade.

But the statistic Sabourin is more concerned with is the increase in calls for service, up by 35 per cent since 2007.