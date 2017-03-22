'Not displeased:' Manitoba premier highlights pros, cons of federal budget

Manitoba’s Premier noted both wins and losses for the people of Manitoba in the federal budget released Wednesday.

On the plus side, Brian Pallister said he was “not displeased” with commitments to Indigenous health.

Budget documents tabled Wednesday suggest total investment in seven service areas—chronic and infectious diseases, maternal and child health, primary care, mental wellness, palliative care, harm reduction, and non-insured benefits programs—will total $828.2 million over five years.

“We see major additional commitments in a number of categories that will of course be very beneficial to Indigenous people, and in our province – with Canada’s leading population of Indigenous people – that is a bit of good news for them,” Pallister said.

He was less than pleased, however, with the federal government’s reaction to the recent influx of asylum seekers, calling the funding on tap, “not significant in any way.”

“Manitoba has stood strong and we have done more than our part,” Pallister said, adding he hoped to see funds for “better partnerships to protect asylum seekers,” as well as extra cash for programs to help people who have crossed the border.

“Talk of continuing previously announced programs is not recognition of the growing concerns that I think many Canadians have.”

Pallister is also standing his ground by saying the province won’t sign onto any health accord until the federal government formally rescinds a threat to pull $60 million in funding for the National Research Council’s factory of the future project in Winnipeg.