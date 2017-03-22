New app aims to get Winnipeggers exploring the city like tourists

Arturo Orellana hails from Madrid, but within a year and a half in Winnipeg, he’s become one of those most in the know in the city’s arts and culture scene.

Now him and three co-founders — Pablo Steinberg, Kyle Romaniuk and Valen Vergara — have made an app to connect the many eclectic arms of Winnipeg’s artistic communities.

Launching Friday evening with a kick-off at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, Culture Card will be a free one-stop shop for those wanting to learn about 35 to 50 arts and culture events happening each week, Orellana said.

The app will also include a discounts page where 300 local restaurants, theatres, salons, clothing stores and more can offer deals on products and services. Orellana said he’d like to have 1,000 businesses and 50,000 Culture Card users signed up by the end of the year.

“The idea basically is to keep people active. Go and explore your home city. I want to make you feel like you’re a tourist in Winnipeg,” Orellana said. “I realize that I’m from Madrid. I came here (and) I went so deeply into connecting with everyone that I know Winnipeg much better than any local.”

Steinberg, who’s from Argentina and has lived in Winnipeg for the last 15 years, said Orellana’s fresh take on the Manitoba capital gives Culture Card an edge.

“The outsider perspective is important because he values things that you take for granted as a Winnipegger,” he said.

And for Romaniuk, embracing “the outsider perspective” meant hiring a few babysitters for his home.

“In my stage of life with a young family, I just really made the assumption that my world for now is just between home and work and school and activities,” he said.

“But Arturo and being involved with Culture Card have brought us out. We’re actually experiencing our arts and cultural community now and it’s really made a difference in our lives.”