Snowmobiler faces fines, charges after trying to elude Manitoba Mounties

BOISSEVAN, Man. — A snowmobiler is facing hefty fines and criminal charges after attempting to flee from officers.

On March 19, Boissevain RCMP were on a snowmobile patrol in Turtle Mountain Park when they attempted to stop two snowmobiles, one of which fled.

Later that day, officers found the suspect riding to his truck and attempted to stop him a second time.

The suspect, once again, took off on his snowmobile.

Knowing the suspect eventually needed to return to his vehicle, officers waited for him.

RCMP believe the reason he fled was because he was driving an unregistered snowmobile, which is a $175.30 fine under the Off-Road Vehicles Act.

However, since he allegedly fled police, he is now facing criminal charges and fines totalling more than $1,275. Police said his snowmobile was also towed.