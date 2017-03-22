Council approves cash for True North, pushes back governance review

Before getting down to business Wednesday, Winnipeg city councillors stood for a moment of silence as they remembered former councillor Harvey Smith.

Smith, who died at the age of 80 on March 12, had represented the Daniel McIntryre ward for 16 years and was eulogized by his former colleagues as a dedicated public servant.

“To me, he embodied what a social democrat was, could be, driving in his own way for issues of universality, equality, dignity,” said Coun. Jason Schreyer.

Coun. Cindy Gilroy, who defeated Smith in the 2014 municipal election, called him a “true community champion.”

His greatest legacy was working to save the Sherbook Pool, she said, noting how he attended the recent reopening.

Coun. Jenny Gerbasi, who served alongside Smith for 16 years, said she has many fond memories of him, including a personal one when her kids used to drop into his office during visits to city hall.

“He said to my kids when they were quite little school-aged kids, ‘Always find someone to blame.’ I thought that was a really funny capturing of the child-like nature of Harvey.”

“He always kept that sort of child-like joy in the work he did,” she said.

A memorial service for Smith will be held at West End Cultural Centre at 1 p.m.

Bowman accused of ‘politicizing’ governance review

Council voted 11-5 to look at paying for an external review of city hall’s governance model in next year’s budget.

Before the vote, Mayor Brian Bowman pleaded with colleagues not to politicize the issue, first brought forward in a motion by Coun. Russ Wyatt last fall.

But that’s exactly what happened as Wyatt said had Bowman been serious about seeing a review take place, it would have been inked into the 2017 budget approved last December.

“Finding the funds is an excuse to do nothing, which is exactly what’s happening here,” said Wyatt.

“This is being delayed purposely and it’s being delayed purposely one could argue cynically to get it past the municipal election cycle.”

Coun. Marty Morantz noted the city’s governance model is determined by The City of Winnipeg Charter Act, and suggested the province may have to approve any future change.

Councillors Wyatt, Janice Lukes, Shawn Dobson, Ross Eadie and Jason Schreyer voted against the motion.

New tax rebate coming for True North Square

Councillors Eadie and Wyatt were the sole dissenters in a 14-2 vote to grant $3.2 million to True North Sports & Entertainment.

The money would be used to finance the construction of a $8.9-million public plaza in the $400-million True North Square development.

That new grant is on top of the $17.6 million in tax rebates the developer is set to receive. Those funds will be put towards improving the area’s sidewalks and building new skywalks.

Eadie believes the city shouldn’t be handing over anymore money to True North until it stops granting rebates on entertainment taxes paid at the MTS Centre.