Festival du Voyageur to preserve Whittier Park elm with public art

Trust Festival du Voyageur to turn a rotten situation into an opportunity for something special to emerge.

Before the most recent Festival in Whittier Park, organizers knew it could be the last for a great but terminally ill elm tree located between Fort Gibraltar and Maison Chaboillez.

In a prepared statement, they note how over the decades it had become “an important symbol for residents of Saint-Boniface as well as for the Festival du Voyageur.”

But as the tree had been diagnosed with dutch elm disease, its days on the site were numbered.

So to avoid “simply cutting down this beloved tree,” Festival, along with the City of Winnipeg, has decided to “transform the tree's trunk into a public art piece which will last for decades to come.”

On Wednesday, they issued a call for artists to submit proposals for repurposing the elm tree within an installation that “transforms this mighty elm into a legacy for the entire community.”

The call for submissions notes candidates must be Manitoban or current residents in the province.

A selection committee will accept proposals until April 21, after which they will evaluate their options and announce three short-listed finalists.

Those final few will be asked to submit project proposals complete with drawings or a model, and the winning design will be unveiled to the public by June.