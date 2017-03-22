St. Vital 'mannequin house' delights, freaks out passersby

The owner of St. Vital’s semi-famous “mannequin house” is planning to move this summer, bringing with him 21 dolls who have simultaneously entertained and confused passersby.

Wayne Fehr said he’s had the mannequins displayed in his front windows at 23 Parkville Dr. for the last two years.

The project began as a way to cheer up a few friends and has morphed into a bonafide “tourist attraction,” the 51-year-old contractor has been told.

“It’s made a lot of people smile and laugh. I have people coming into my front yard at all hours of the day and night,” Fehr said in an interview at his home Tuesday.

His house, located on the corner of Dunkirk and Parkville, is in a high-traffic area where cars and pedestrians can often be seen slowing down to stare.

Fehr said he’s seen drivers nearly get into accidents while gawking at the dolls, one unlucky driver winding up in the bushes near the Dollarama across the street.

“I’ve got so many stories. It’s just insane how many people have come around and I’m still at 99 per cent good feedback,” he said. “I’ve met people who went ‘Holy crap, I was so freaked out by this place! What are you, some kind of nut, freak job?’ And you know what? I am in a way. All people who are great and artistic have their craziness and maybe this is my craziness.”

Fehr dresses up the dolls for the holidays, adding dashes of red and green for Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day. For Halloween, the mannequins were made up as Marvel superheroes.

His neighbours have been mostly supportive, Fehr said, except for one woman who called the police shortly after he installed the dolls because she didn’t like them. Officers came by and were amused, but didn’t charge him with anything, he said.

Two neighbours Metro spoke to said they were confused by the dolls.

“It doesn’t bother me at all, but I just don’t understand,” said Paul Paradis. “I never quite figured out what that was all about.”

Still, Fehr’s and his dolls’ absence will be felt in St. Vital, at least by one neighbour who sent them a Christmas card last year addressed ‘To the lovely window ladies.’

“Thank you for doing this. You put a smile on my face every day when I walk by your house,” Fehr recalled the card saying.

Fehr plans to move back to the country or the outskirts of Winnipeg, where he’s from, and will likely sell most of the dolls before then.

“My saying is, ‘Love people not things. Use things, not people,’” he said, pointing to the same slogan tattooed on his forearm.