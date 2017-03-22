Winnipeg scholar praises gender-based analysis in federal budget

When federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau delivered the 2017 budget in the House of Commons Wednesday, he said the decisions within “impact men and women differently.”

And despite that statement being so obvious, it follows the first-ever federal budget process that adopted a gender-based analysis—which means the government weighed the impact of its decisions on different segments of the population.

Morneau’s sentiment—one he shares with self-declared feminist Prime Minister Justin Trudeau—is backed up within the budget documents tabled before the House, and not only within the lengthy “gender statement” section which analyzes budget items through a gender-balanced lens.

There’s demonstrable effort to increase opportunities for women in the workforce, including billions in funding to create more affordable childcare and improved employment insurance benefits for anyone caring for sick relatives.

Shauna Mackinnon, an associate professor of urban and inner city studies at the University of Winnipeg, said there’s “a lot of value” in the federal government’s gender-based analysis approach.

“It’s something that women who follow these things have been looking to see for a long, long time,” Mackinnon said.

Looking specifically to the policy areas that affect women more often than men, including childcare, she said, “is a good idea for a whole host of reasons.”

She explained how lowering the benefit rate on parental leave or providing the option to begin maternity leave earlier, or extend it later, will help remove a barrier that previously may have kept women from taking on full-time jobs or seeking career advancement.

Morneau and company claimed that this budget is a starting point, and that future Liberal government budget entries will include deeper gender-based analysis throughout—which Mackinnon said is even more exciting than what’s included in this budget this year.

“Demonstrating there is an interest and value in having that discussion absolutely has an impact,” she said. “Hopefully we’ll be building on this… now that they’ve set this tone, we should see it continue to build and women will be expecting to see that now that the precedent is set.