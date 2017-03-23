Local sewing circle embroiders TRC report recommendations onto Canadian flags

With every stitch of thread, the 94 recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission become more engrained in Helene Vosters' memory.

The University of Winnipeg student created a roving sewing circle where volunteers can embroider every one of the TRC report's recommendations onto 60 Canadian flags.

"It takes time and I think it serves for me as a real metaphor for the kind of labour and critical engagement with this history that reconciliation requires, especially of settler Canadians," Vosters said.

So far, she’s brought the stack of flags to ArtsJunktion and the University of Winnipeg’s greenhouse art lab for sewing circles. Any volunteers can drop by to help her sew or read from the TRC report she carries with her.

Next week, she’s bringing the project to the Tallest Poppy on Thursday and Friday from noon to 4 p.m.

"(The TRC report) should be on tables everywhere," Vosters said. "Too often reports sit on shelves and it is really a powerful document. It’s the history that I wasn’t taught in school or that my parents as immigrants weren’t taught when they had to study to be citizens."

Niigaan Sinclair, acting head and associate professor in the department of native studies at the University of Manitoba, said he hasn’t heard of many reading groups tackling the TRC report. However, he’s been asked by many private businesses to give talks about the report’s recommendations.

Sinclair said the TRC report has engaged more non-Indigenous Canadians than the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples or the Aboriginal Justice Inquiry of Manitoba, in part due to more mainstream consciousness of Indigenous issues.

"We have come a long way in public awareness on issues involving the problematic and unjust relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in the country," Sinclair said. "We have a long way to go, but I think the TRC has given us a roadmap."

Roewan Crowe, chair and associate professor in the women's and gender studies department at the U of W, previously invited Vosters to join her class to discuss "craftivism" — projects that bring together crafting and activism.

"Crafting circles, like knitting or sewing, have historically been spaces for communities to gather together to discuss what was important in their lives," Crowe said. "By taking the time to read the TRC report and embroider sections of the report, people will come to know what is actually in the report and have space to talk about what it means and what it can look like in real life."