Youth therapy centre opens doors near Osborne Village

A new therapeutic hub near Osborne Village should help thousands more Winnipeg kids, teens and young adults struggling with mental health issues, according to the Macdonald Youth Services.

The youth agency opened its new 33,000 square-foot, $7.5-million dollar facility near the village Thursday.

The therapeutic centre, located at 175 Mayfair Ave., is expected to help more than 9,000 kids, teens, young adults and families per year through counselling, life skills training and mobile crisis intervention.

Previously MYS was based in four separate buildings around the city, with additional satellite offices in Thompson and The Pas.

Cutting back from four buildings to one, MYS expects to save about $80,000 per year in operating and maintenance costs.

The year-long construction of the new building was funded entirely through private donations, according to a news release.

There are two smudge rooms, 18 therapy and meeting rooms and various arts, culture and music programs on tap.

"We are grateful for the support and generosity of our donors who have taken the therapeutic centre from dream to reality," said MYS CEO Erma Chapman, who added the project has been dreamt of by staff since the 1990s.

"Society depends on well-educated, engaged and contributing young people. Our donors know this and we are very excited to open our doors to the youth and families who need our help."