Man dies following Fort Rouge vehicle crash
The 56-year-old was sent to hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries.
A 56-year-old man has died following a vehicle collision in Fort Rouge on Wednesday.
Winnipeg police say emergency crews responded to the incident at the corner of Grant Avenue and Lilac Street at around 10:25 a.m. Two vehicles, carrying two lone drivers, were involved in the collision.
Police say the victim was transported to hospital in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking any witnesses of this collision to contact 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
