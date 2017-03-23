Mike Ribeiro scores two goals, two assists as Admirals topple Moose

WINNIPEG — Mike Ribeiro had two goals and two assists to lead the Milwaukee Admirals over the Manitoba Moose 6-2 on Thursday night in American Hockey League action.

Stephen Perfetto also struck twice for the Admirals (38-21-6) with Frederick Gaudreau and Pontus Aberg rounding out the attack. Marek Mazanec made 26 saves.

Kyle Connor and Darren Kramer scored for Manitoba (24-33-9), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Eric Comrie turned aside 11-of-16 shots in 24:47 before giving way to Jamie Phillips, who stopped all 15 shots he faced.