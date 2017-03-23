Police issue warning over 'suspicious' man posing as Manitoba Hydro worker

Beware of a Manitoba Hydro employee knocking on your door for a random furnace inspection.

That's the message from police and the Crown corporation following reports of a "suspicious" man in the Island Lakes area of Winnipeg.

Police say the man was wearing a Manitoba Hydro uniform – complete with the branded jack, shirt and dark-coloured pants – when he approached a homeowner in Island Lakes to "check if the furnace was up to code." When the resident asked to see ID, the man said he left it in his vehicle. But then he sped off.

Manitoba Hydro has said its employees do not conduct random furnace inspections. Hydro employees will be wearing navy-blue pants, a matching jacket or shirt, with a baseball hat or toque, and carrying a grey laptop. They will most likely be meter readers and should have official identification upon request.

Police say the man is described as about six-foot-one, 25-30 years old, with dark-coloured hair and facial stubble. He was driving an older maroon-coloured car.

The warning issued Thursday follows a news release in which Hydro detailed breakins at their properties on Dawson Road, Redwood Avenue, and Pandora Avenue.