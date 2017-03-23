RCMP arrest, charge teenager in death of northern Manitoba senior
THOMPSON, Man. — A 17-year-old boy is facing a murder charge in the death of a northern Manitoba senior.
Franc Mlakar, who was 83, was found dead in his Thompson home on Nov. 17 of last year.
The long-time resident of the city had not been seen for more than two weeks and police had received a call from someone concerned about his well-being.
An investigation determined Mlakar's death to be a homicide.
A suspect, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested Tuesday.
The Thompson resident was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and remains in custody.
